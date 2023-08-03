Nigeria's First Lady was in Daura, Katsina state on Thursday, August 3, on a visit to check the well-being of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said the visit is also to thank Buhari for the fatherly role and support

Reacting, the former president expressed appreciation to the visitors, noting that the visit was remarkable

Daura, Katsina state - First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, August 3rd, paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina state.

Why Oluremi Tinubu, Nana Shettima visited Buhari

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Hajia Nana Shettima on Thursday visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State. Photo credit: @IsaBature3

Source: Twitter

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the ex-president and thank him for his fatherly support.

Mrs. Tinubu, in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Buhari reacts to Oluremi Tinubu's visit

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former president expressed appreciation, saying the visit which was to see how he was settling down to life after public office was remarkable, Channels TV report added.

Buhari said,

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay.”

Others who were there with the First Lady were; the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly Hajiya Nasir Daura among other APC women chieftains in the state.

APC crisis: Ex-President Buhari absent from caucus, NEC meeting, gives reason

Amid the ongoing crisis and scramble for leadership in the All Progressives Congress (APC), a caucus meeting was held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2.

Similarly, the party's national executive committee (NEC) also met in what is believed to be a meeting to address the ongoing crisis in the party.

However, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been billed to attend the party's NEC and caucus meeting, was unavoidably absent.

Video of Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, celebrating Super Falcons' 3-2 win over Australia goes viral

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons against the Matildas of Australia.

In a viral video shared by Busola Kukoyi, one of Oluremi's aides on Twitter, on Thursday, July 27, the First Lady was seen in a jubilant mood after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Sharing the video, Kukoyi wrote:

"First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON watches till the end as the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat co-host country Australia at the ongoing Fifa Womens World Cup #FIFAWWC."

Source: Legit.ng