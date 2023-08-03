Amid the ongoing crisis and scramble for leadership in the All Progressives Congress (APC), a caucus meeting was held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2.

Similarly, the party's national executive committee (NEC) also met in what is believed to be a meeting to address the ongoing crisis in the party.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari sent a letter of apology to notify the leadership of APC of his absence from its caucus meeting. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

However, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been billed to attend the party's NEC and caucus meeting, was unavoidably absent.

Buhari reiterates commitment to APC

Meanwhile, ex-President Buhari apologised for his absence at the crucial meeting in a statement issued through his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

He apologised, indicating that he could not attend due to earlier commitments.

The former President used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the party while wishing it a good meeting as the leaders decide on important issues for the party and the nation.

Meanwhile, the caucus meeting is expected to squash the tension within the party stakeholders over the scramble for a new leadership following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyola Omisore as chairman and secretary, respectively.

