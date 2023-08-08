Stella Okotete has been making efforts to clear allegations about her after the Senate suspended her ministerial confirmation

The conformation of Okotete, former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Abubakar Danlandi were suspended by the senate

Okotete has written to the different relevant institutions to verify the authenticity of her certificates and degrees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One of the unconfirmed ministerial nominees, Stella Okotete, has been making moves to clear the air on allegations about her academic credentials.

As reported by Channels TV, Okotete through her lawyers, Babatunde Ogala and Co, has written to the different relevant institutions to verify the authenticity of her certificates and degrees.

Stella Okotete demands verification of certificates from different institutions Photo Credit: Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete

Source: Facebook

The Senate suspended the ministerial confirmation of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna State; Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state over security clearance.

Stella Okotete demands verification of certificates from institutions

According to a series of documents, Okotete had her first degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo state in 2007.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She graduated with second class lower grade and did her compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State in 2009.

The former Executive Director at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank had her Master’s degree from Noun University and professional short course certifications from institutions like Harvard Kennedy School.

Senate Gives Fresh Update On El-Rufai, 2 Other Unconfirmed Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate has given a fresh update regarding the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees – Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna state; Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state.

The Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said El-Rufai, Danladi and Okotete may be re-invited for another screening.

Senate Suspends Confirmation of El-Rufai, 2 Other Tinubu's Nominees, Gives Reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate has confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees that President Bola Tinubu submitted for screening and confirmation while suspending the confirmation of three others.

During the plenary on Monday, August 7, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President monitored by legit.ng on NTA, disclosed that the three remaining nominees would be confirmed after due security clearance.

Stella Okotete: Lawyer Urges Senate to Disqualify Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee, Gives Reason

A human rights lawyer, Oladotun Hassan, has written a petition to the Nigerian Senate, urging the Red Chamber to disqualify, Stella Okotete, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

Hassan said the Senate should disqualify Okotete over alleged massive corruption at Nexim Bank.

Source: Legit.ng