The Nigerian Senate has been asked to disqualify Stella Okotete, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu

An Abuja-based lawyer, Oladotun Hassan, stated this in a petition written to the Senate, accusing Okotete of massive corruption

Okotete is one of the seven women that made the 28 ministerial nominees list of President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A human rights lawyer, Oladotun Hassan, has written a petition to the Nigerian Senate, urging the Red Chamber to disqualify, Stella Okotete, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Hassan said the Senate should disqualify Okotete over alleged massive corruption at Nexim Bank.

Lawyer urges Senate to disqualify Stella Okotete as Tinubu’s ministerial nominee over alleged corruption. Photo Credits: Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete/ Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Hassan ordered a proper investigation over what he described as “round-tripping and recycling of different loans and use of various front-companies as a proxy to defraud the bank of billions of naira and dollars”.

Okotete not qualified to be a minister

The petitioner asked the Senate to reverse Okotete ’s appointment, stating that she was not qualified to hold such a position.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Abuja-based lawyer asked the Senate to investigate Tinubu’s ministerial nominee with immediate effect.

The petition partly read:

“Predicated upon our demand for the independent and conscientious thorough background investigation and profiling of the culprit’s academic credentials and sequence of events as stated in her unsubstantiated and ridiculously padded CV as follows:

“To investigate her academic profile as regards her school’s records of exams, school fees payments and NYSC Certificate, as well allowance payments during years of service.

“To investigate her disqualification by the Senate and her noncompliance to Senate resolution and ruling is highly contemptuous and disobedience to the constituted authority of Senate,”

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Meanwhile,Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu's Ministerial List: Meet The Seven Women Nominees

28 people, including seven women, made President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list.

Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions. Legit.ng writes on the incoming women ministers.

Details Emerge as Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Commence Documentation Ahead of Senate Screening

The 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have commenced documentation ahead of their screening at the Senate, which commences on Monday, July 31.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Senator Abdullahi Gumel made this known on Friday, July 28, in Abuja.

Senate Drops Date, Time Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Other Ministerial Nominees Will Be Screened

The leadership of the Senate has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's nominees for ministerial positions will begin screening on Monday, July 31.

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, disclosed on Thursday, July 27, that the Red Chamber has suspended all its planned activities to begin screening the ministerial nominees immediately.

Source: Legit.ng