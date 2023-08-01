Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Nigerian Senate for ministerial screening on Tuesday, August 1

During the screening, Senator Sunday Karimi moved against El-Rufai with a notice of a petition against the former governor

Karimi said the petition is against El-Rufai over insecurity issues in Southern Kaduna while he was governor

FCT, Abuja - Senator Sunday Karimi representing Kogi West, tackled former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the ministerial screening on Tuesday, August 1.

Raising a brown envelope, Karimi said he had a petition written against El-Rufai over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna while he was governor, The Punch reported.

Senator Sunday Karimi moves against El-Rufai during ministerial screening over insecurity in Kaduna.

Source: Facebook

Karimi raises petition against El-Rufai over insecurity in Kaduna during ministerial screening

According to Vanguard, Karimi said he has a strong petition against El-Rufai and should be considered along in this screening exercise.

“Your performance in any office you found yourself in this country has been outstanding, In BPE, your record is there, In FCT as a minister, your record is there, and as a two-time governor of Kaduna state;

“…you did well but I have a very strong petition against you, and that borders on security, unity, and cohesiveness of Nigerian nation and I think that petition should be considered along in this screening exercise.”

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, however, refused to take the petition against El-Rufai.

Akpabio said petitions were submitted against a number of the ministerial nominees.

He said:

“This is not the place to consider petitions, we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.

“Please, take a bow, my brother.”

