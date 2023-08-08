President Bola Tinubu has been urged to drop former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai's ministerial nomination

The coalition of Islamic scholars made this call as they urged the president not to appoint those with unjust and questionable character

Sheikh Dahiru Usman said El-Rufai's nomination and screening at the 10th Assembly, should be set aside

Bauchi state, Nigeria - The Coalition of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and made a strong demand.

The Islamic scholars have urged President Tinubu not to swear in the former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a minister in his cabinet, in the interest of justice, fairness, peace and stability of the country.

Islamic scholars are not in support of Nasir El-Rufai's ministerial appointment. They urged Tinubu to drop him. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu should drop Nasir El-Rufai's nomination, Islamic scholars says

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on behalf of the clerics, the Director of Education Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, advised Tinubu to tread with caution and not to swear in unjust politicians with questionable character, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the nomination of El-Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was an injustice to Qur’anic memorisers and reciters.

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete of Delta State and Sani Danladi of Taraba State are yet to be confirmed as they are still under security check, NTA News reported.

Senate confirms Wike, Alake, 43 other ministerial nominees

The Senate on Monday finally concluded the screening of 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, confirming them as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some and cursory introductions for others.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but three were approved.

The remaining nominees are said to still be undergoing security clearance.

Sources reveal when President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees will resume

The resumption date of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged.

Presidency sources said Tinubu’s ministerial nominees may resume duties between August 14 and 18.

The sources explained that the delay was to allow the 48 ministerial nominees to prepare and relocate to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the work ahead as ministers.

Source: Legit.ng