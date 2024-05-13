Fun videos from the AMVCA After Party have emerged online as Best Actor awardee Wale Ojo stole the spotlight

A video of the Breath of Life star showcasing his energetic dance moves alongside others on a stage has gone viral

The excited actor couldn't contain his joy as he entertained with moves many believed he was too old to display

Nollywood actor and man of the moment Wale Ojo has continued to celebrate his win as the Best Actor of the Year at the 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Legit.ng also reported that 'Breath of Life', a film in Ojo played the main cast, won big at the event.

Wale Ojo grooves to Burna Boy's song. Credit: @realwaleojo

Source: Instagram

Following the award night, videos from the ceremony after party have emerged online.

On Monday, May 13, Wale Ojo also shared a video of him alongside others dancing to Burna Boy's City Boys on the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Nollywood actor left the audience and fans spellbound with his energetic display as he showed how excited he was to be recognised this year.

Sharing the video, Wale Ojo wrote in his caption:

"Hahaha!! AMVCA was too much fun!"

Watch the video below:

See an extended version of the video below:

Netizens react as Wale Ojo shows dance moves

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

Warepamorsammy:

"Man is celebrating his life."

mosesogbeche:

"That’s impressive for his age."

TugClassic:

"And he's got good dance moves."

Mondaylee:

"Man is just good at everything. See mad steps."

designemir7:

"He get vibe o."

pharmbuild:

"That's a great performance from him."

melinda_chisom:

"sir please who made your trouser ! cos normally e suppose tear."

ahangba_doosuur:

"Love you so much my papi and daddy. Is this a 20 year old shaking body so energetically? God is indeed good."

nyako225:

"Hope the knees are not playing up too much this morning bro."

Reno Omokri's daughter mistakes Wale Ojo for dad

In another report via Legit.ng Omokri shared a video of his young daughter with Ojo.

In the recording, Ojo was seen carrying the baby, who held onto him as if he was her father.

Omokri explained that his daughter ran to Ojo thinking he was the one.

Source: Legit.ng