Senator Sani Danladi's lawyer, Ujah Ujah has rubbished the report that his client that Supreme Court disqualified his client from holding public office for 10 years

Ujah said the reports are “baseless rumours pushed by some unpopular politicians from Taraba state”

Danladi is among the list of 28 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, for screening and confirmation

Ujah Ujah, a lawyer to Senator Sani Danladi, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to a report that the supreme court in 2019 disqualified his client from contesting an election or barring him from holding public office for 10 years over an alleged certificate forgery.

Ujah said there is no subsisting court judgement disqualifying Danladi, adding that the reports are “baseless rumours pushed by some unpopular politicians from Taraba state” ThCable reported.

Lawyer says no court bars Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi from holding public office. Photo Credit: Hon Aliyu Usman

Source: Facebook

He said this in a statement on Saturday, July 29, stating that Danladi discharged his duties “without any record of blemish whatsoever” while serving in several political offices.

“It is a wanton remark unwittingly made in the absence of any proof or any court judgment indicting Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi in this regard.”

Ujah quoted the supreme court’s judgment of Mary Peter-Odili, JSC (as she then was)

“Learned Senior Counsel for the appellants had sought to lead the court to the earlier situation relating to the cause of action at the trial court by contending that the trial court itself had no jurisdiction to determine the matter in the first place if Section 285 CFRN is applicable since the cause of action arose on 25th October 2018 a point not disputed and the Originating Summons filed on 9th January 2017 which made the action filed 76 days after the accrued cause of action, instead of 14 days provided by Section 285 (9) of the Constitution”.

He explained that based on the aforementioned observation from the supreme court, Danladi applied to the federal high court in Jalingo to set aside its earlier decision because the court lacked the jurisdiction to have entertained the suit in the first place.

The lawyer said the court found merit in Danladi’s case and on October 15, 2021, set aside its earlier decision as being one given without jurisdiction.

Dalandi's lawyer said dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial court, the PDP appealed against the case and “was equally dismissed by the court of appeal on 23/01/2023”.

He added that:

“Pained with the decision of the court of appeal, PDP further appealed to the supreme court via appeal no: SC/CV/168/2023 between PDP vs INEC & 2 ors. However, the appeal was again dismissed.”

Source: Legit.ng