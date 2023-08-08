Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has dropped a prophecy, stressing that it is a divine message which should induce nationwide supplication

Primate Ayodele, who leads the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, warned of a political assassination in Nigeria

The man of God enjoined Nigerians to be observant and prayerful, as only powerful prayers can ward off evil occurrences

Ikeja, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has asked Nigerians to pray against political assassination and unexpected killings.

Likewise, Primate Ayodele counseled Nigerians to be watchful.

Primate Ayodele asked Nigerians to pray against political assassination in the country. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

“Pray against political assassination", Ayodele

According to him, his words are a divine message.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said in a video posted on his official Twitter page:

“We need to pray against political assassination; unexpected killing, we need to be very watchful about all of these.

“These are the words from The Lord, from His heavenly throne.”

Prophet Ayodele's warning message to Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to give room for a religious crisis in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, who said this in a clip posted on his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday, August 2, advised the Tinubu administration not to be lured into signing any bill.

“Warning from The Lord”: Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Ayodele said the two-week sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa should not be handled with a kid glove.

In a video posted on his official Twitter on Tuesday, August 1, Primate Ayodele urged the federal government (FG) to dialogue with the five south-east governors on how to resolve the sit-at-home crisis in the region.

Primate Ayodele reveals prophecy

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele prophesied that Nigeria will switch to a one-party system after President Bola Tinubu's first term in office.

According to the southwest-based cleric in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, his revelation "is a divine message received by the Lord this morning".

He also stated that his new revelation is a warning to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng