Primate Elijah Ayodele, who is best known for dishing out prophecies, has released another forecast

Primate Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, asked President Bola Tinubu to be careful

The cleric said only being circumspect would save the president from instigating a religious crisis in Nigeria

Mushin, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to give room for a religious crisis in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, who said this in a clip posted on his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday, August 2, advised the Tinubu administration not to be lured into signing any bill.

Primate Ayodele warns President Tinubu against unintentionally triggering a religious crisis in Nigeria. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Anything about religion, steer clear", Primate Ayodele

According to the cleric, the present government “must not fight God”.

He said:

“This government must not fight God. That is why anything about religion, the government must steer clear from it; signing any bill about religion, he must steer clear completely from it.”

Source: Legit.ng