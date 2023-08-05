Omoyele Sowore has said he will not stop working towards making Nigeria great and "save it from thieves and wolves"

Sowore is a media entrepreneur and founder of Sahara Reporters; also he is an activist who is known to challenge the status quo

The two-time presidential aspirant said although he cannot confirm if he will run again in the next general election, his ideas about the need to radically restructure Nigeria remains

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), on Saturday, August 5, 2023, reacted to questions on if he’ll contest for the presidency again.

In August 2018, he founded the AAC and ran as its presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general election. Sowore also ran for president in the 2023 Nigerian general election. Both times, he lost.

Sowore did not confirm if he'll run for president for the third time in 2027. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Election: “My commitment to Nigeria is non negotiable", Sowore

But sharing his resolve via his verified Twitter handle, Sowore said “ideas cannot be defeated”.

He wrote:

“My commitment to Nigeria is non negotiable, and I do not believe in the use of words like winning, losing or defeat when it comes to the critical matter of working towards making our nation great.

“Whatever happens in 2027, you will find me on a consistent path – working tirelessly for the Nigerian people, fighting for the rights of the underrepresented and the less privileged and advocating tirelessly for my ideas about the need to radically restructure Nigeria.”

