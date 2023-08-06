Femi Fani-Kayode has sent a strong but important message to the coup leaders in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

Reacting to the perceived threats against Nigeria, the ex-aviation minister urged the military juntas in the West African countries to thread with caution

The APC chieftain insists that Nigeria stands strong, undeterred and the coup leaders should think twice before threatening Nigeria with war

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has issued a strong warning to the military juntas in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, over what he described as a "perceived threat against Nigeria".

Mali and Burkina Faso should not underestimate the fighting force and indomitable spirit of the Nigerian military, FFK says. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

"Don't provoke Nigeria", Fani-Kayode warns Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso coup leaders

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) urged the coup leaders not to provoke Nigeria to wage a war against them.

Following the recent coup d'etat in the Niger Republic deposing President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the military junta in Niger seven days to restore the ousted leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking as the crisis in Nigeria worsens, Fani Kayode on Sunday, August 6th, in a post shared on his Facebook page titled, "WAKE NOT OUR SLEEPING SWORD LIGHTLY", said, he had faith in the envoys sent to Niger Republic to resolve the impasse but warned that Nigeria - which he described as a sleeping sword - should not be woken up.

Part of the lengthy statement sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"Before you threaten us with war think twice, study our history and learn about who we are and what we are capable of doing.

"As Shakespeare wrote, "wake not our sleeping sword lightly" and know that we are "slow to anger but irresistable in battle".

"This is my candid advice to the young, wild, brash and obviously naive young turks and military dictators of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic.

"Great Nigeria will never bow or yield.

"Be warned and run to the peace table. A word is enough for the wise."

Coup d'état: Senators respond to Tinubu's request for military invasion of Niger

Nigerian Senators have declined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's request to invade the coup-inflicted Republic of Niger.

President Tinubu has been urged to focus more on a clamp down on Boko Haram, bandits and the agitators of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

One of the Senators who attended an executive session at the national assembly on Saturday, August 5, said a resolution had been passed by the Senators condemning the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Niger coup: Alleged deployment of troops fake news, DHQ

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has mobilised military action against the military junta in Niger.

The military authority in Nigeria said it was yet to receive any order to carry out military operations from the appropriate authority.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not carry out operations in members states of ECOWAS without an appropriate order.

Source: Legit.ng