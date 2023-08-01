The factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, imposed a two-week sit-at-home exercise in the southeast region of Nigeria

Ekpa said the sit-at-home is to demand “the immediate and unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu who remains illegally detained at the DSS dungeon”

Primate Elijah Ayodele waded into the issue and urged the FG to dialogue with the south-east governors on how to resolve the sit-at-home crisis in the southeast

Awka, Anambra state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said the two-week sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa, should not be handled with a kid glove.

In a video posted on his official Twitter on Tuesday, August 1, Primate Ayodele urged the federal government (FG) to dialogue with the five south-east governors on how to resolve the sit-at-home crisis in the region.

Simon Ekpa's two-week sit-at-home order: Primate Ayodele warns against bloodshed

Doing this, Primate Ayodele said, will bring peace back to the people.

Ekpa is a Nigerian-Finnish citizen who has been linked to the growing insecurity in the southeast region. A sit-at-home he declared from his base in Finland, started on Monday, July 31.

Primate Ayodele said:

“Government must not sleep and allow this thing to come to pass.

“If it comes to pass, it will affect Nigerians, in terms of security, and it will cause problems for this present government (of Bola Tinubu).

“The government should do anything. Quick dialogue. Government should quickly address the issue before it escalates; don’t let us allow this two-week warning strike (sic). It is a bad omen for this government."

The cleric continued:

“One, the economy will collapse. Then, it will bring out something that is not good.

“And for Christ's sake, that is going to be the beginning of breaking the Nigeria (sic).

“Don’t allow Ekpa’s warning to come to reality.

“All these warnings is for the government to listen and act. It is a warning from the Lord.”

