FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the federal character commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka, has been indicted by Haruna Kolo, a desk officer at the commission for collecting millions in bribes from job-seekers.

As reported by Punch, Kolo made this confession on Monday, August 7, before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged job racketeering and abuse of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) by ministries, departments and agencies.

The FCC chair, Muheeba Dankaka denied all allegations levelled against her by the IPPS desk officer. Photo Credit: Dr Muheeba Dankaka OON

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, Kolo said:

“On the allegations of job racketeering, the FCC chairman instructed me to liaise with one Mr Shehu who is a personal driver and PA to the Taraba State’s Commissioner.

“As a desk officer, I’m responsible to take whoever is employed to IPPIS for capturing, no one can go there without a letter from the chairman or Human Resource officer of FCC.

“When she came, she wrote a letter to the Accountant-General instructing that no letter from FCC should be honored except she signs the letter. So, whenever there were new employments, she signs, gives to me and I take to the Accountant-General’s office for capturing.

“Shehu is the one that brought those who paid monies to my account for jobs, some paid N1m; others, N1.5m, all to my personal account, my Ecobank account. She asked me to give cash to her which I did through PoS. So, there’s no evidence of transfer or anything”.

At the height of the probing session, the chairman of the committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said records of Kolo's bank accounts had been obtained by the panel and the sum of N75 million had been lodged into his Access, Eco and UBA Bank accounts by some persons that had benefitted from the racketeered jobs in the commission.

FCC boss denies all allegations

Meanwhile, the alleged Dankaka denied all the allegations Kolo levelled against her regarding job racketeering.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, the FCC boss was seen swearing with the Qur’an, claiming she had never received money from job-seekers.

She exclaimed:

“I’ve not, in my life, asked him to collect money, I don’t know the driver they’re talking about, I’ve never set eyes on the driver.

“Qur’an is here. He is here, I’ve never asked him to give me one naira. What he does for me is when we go to the airport, he buys ticket for me. He does not come to my house to give money. I stay in an estate, before you enter, I must give a go-ahead for you to enter”.

