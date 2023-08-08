Mrs Samiat Bada, the chairman of the Ikosi Isheri local council development area of Lagos State, has reacted to claims that she forced her staff members to buy a fabric of N650,000 for her 50th birthday celebration.

During a media brief at the council secretariat on Tuesday, August 8, she stated that the allegations against her had no ounce of evidence.

Mrs Samiat Bada described the allegations against her as baseless and false. Photo Credit: Princess Samiat Bada Precious

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Mrs Bada said:

“I stand before you today to address the recent allegations that have been circulating on social media in which the writer claimed that I imposed an N650,000.00 Aso Ebi (traditional fabrics) on my staff.

“I want to categorically state that these allegations are completely false and baseless. Since assuming office, I have prioritised the welfare and working conditions of my staff.”

The chairman said she recently increased their welfare bonus from N4,000 to N10,000 to acknowledge their commitment and motivation to their work.

Bada, however, admitted that her friends and associates from abroad were the ones that decided to choose the N650,000 fabrics among themselves to celebrate her birthday coming up in December 2023.

The chairman said there was no formal invitation to her staff, forcing them to contribute financially towards her 50th birthday celebration.

