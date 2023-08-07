The activities of Amnesty Boss, Major-General Barry Ndiomu is often threatened by defamers, his aide disclosed

Ndiomu who has received the backing of the APC Elders in Bayelsa state, has threatened to sue those promoting false information about the agency and its programme

This warning is coming a few days after Idiomu was accused of running a corrupt and fraudulent programme under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)

Bayelsa state, Nigeria - The leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has issued a fresh warning to defamers.

PAP, in a statement signed by its senior assistant on media, Freston Akpor, on Monday, August 7, threatened to sue those who employ falsehoods to defame the agency and its chief executive, Major-General Barry Ndiomu.

Ndiomu has vowed to take legal action against the promoters of fake news about the organisation and his personality. Photo credit: Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu Rtd

Source: Facebook

Idiomu warns promoters of fake news against his works, PAP, in the Niger Delta region

Akpor in the statement, also urged security agencies to arrest those spreading falsehood to undermine peace in the Niger Delta region, Daily Trust reported

This development arose following an alarm raised by Friday Iko, an individual who urged anti-graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP headed by Idiomu, over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP Cooperative.

Iko had among other issues alleged that “some members of staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare ranging between M15 to N10 million for monthly running cost”.

Defamers will be prosecuted, PAP director, Ndiomu vows

Reacting, PAP, however, said the monies mentioned were clearly a figment of Iko's imagination, who intends to use the media to promote a false narrative against the good works of Ndiomu, in the oil-rich region, Leadership report added.

Akpor further described the allegations as “not only false but also baseless and a calculated attempt to commence another round of a smear campaign against the interim administrator and his dedicated management team by forces from within and outside the office”.

Bayelsa: “Show of ingratitude”, APC Elders break silence on call for Ndiomu’s sack

Prominent Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state have cleared the air regarding the call for the sack of the Amnesty Boss.

While reacting to the report making rounds on the internet, the APC stalwarts disclosed that they did not at any time call for the sack of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu Rtd.

On Tuesday, July 25, the elders noted that those behind the call are not members of the APC Elders Forum in the state, and do not exist in any form.

