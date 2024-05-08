Afro-pop Singer Adekunle Gold paid a visit to Khaid in the hospital just hours after he landed in Nigeria

Recall that skit-maker Carter Efe had posted an update on Khaid's health, stating that his health was improving already

A trending video online sees the Orente singer speaking to Khaid in the hospital and assuring him of sound health

Award-winning Afrobeat singer Adekunle Gold melted many Nigerians' hearts after visiting the hospital to see Khaid shortly after returning to the country.

Recall that the Afrobeat musician was said to have been hospitalised on April 17 due to an alleged internal bleeding.

Adekunle Gold's visit was recorded, and it got fans talking, with many noting that he was a caring and humble.

Khaid's look stirs concerns

Khaid looked weak and pale and was seen nodding as Adekunle Gold spoke to him.

With him in the room were two other men and a lady who sat by Khaid's bedside. It looked like a short visit as Gold soon raised his hands, signaling a roundup to his team.

Watch video here:

It will be recalled that Khaid was reportedly hospitalized due to internal bleeding. His health status remained unknown for a while as management failed to release a statement.

Carter shared a video recording of the budding musician trying to walk to his bed with the help of two men. He wrote:

"Thank God Khaid is getting better."

Adekunle Gold silenced Samklef

Nigerian songwriter and vocalist, Adekunle Gold did not spare music producer Samklef as he rose to defend his wife, Simisola.

Days ago, Legit.ng reported that Samklef went on Elon Musk's X to share that he made Simi who she is.

Reacting to the producer's tweet, Gold called Samklef a 40-year-old fool and told how the producer once defrauded him and a friend years ago. He also asked him when he would become sensible.

