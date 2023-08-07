The governor of Kano state has announced fresh appointments to the state's government's agencies and institutions

Yusuf made this disclosure through a post shared on his Twitter page on Monday, August 7, noting the appointment is in the interest of the good people of Kano state and the government

The appointment of 15 heads of agencies and special advisers takes immediate effect, Governor Yufuf noted. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

Governor Yusuf on Monday, August 7, approved the appointment of 15 heads of government agencies and 10 special advisers to assist him in the smooth and efficient running of the state.

Yufuf noted that the appointments take effect immediately.

The governor wrote:

"In our resolve to ensure a more efficient government in Kano. I have approved the appointment of the following heads of government agencies and institutions:

The appointments take effect immediately. - AKY

The names and portfolios of the new appointees are highlighted below;

1. Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna, Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board.

2. Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Director General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics.

3. Dr. Kabiru Ado Zakirai, Executive Secretary, Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSMB).

4. Hon. Alkasim Hussain Wudil, Coordinator, Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

5. Farouq Abdu Sumaila, Executive Secretary, Kano State Guidance and Counselling Board.

6. Alh. Umar Shehu Minjibir, Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission.

7. CP Kabiru Muhammad Gwarzo, Rtd. Director General, Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa.

8. Dr. Abdullahi Garba Ali, Director, Kano Informatics Institute, Kura.

9. Hajia Shema'u Aliyu, Director, Kano State Institute of Hospitality Management.

10. Dr. Musa Sa'ad Muhammad, Director State Sports Institute, Karfi.

11. Dr. Abubakar Shehu Minjibir, Director, Kano State Institute of Development Journalism.

12. Abdullahi S. Abdulkadir, Director, Kano State Institute of Farm Mechanisation, Kadawa.

13. Jazuli Muhammad Bichi, Director, Kano State Institute of Livestock, Gargai.

14. Dr. Maigari Indabawa, Director, Kano State Film Institute, Tiga.

15. Kabiru Yusuf, Director, Kano State Institute of Fisheries, Bagauda.

