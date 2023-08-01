Surprise springs in Kano state on Monday, July 31st, 2023, following a fresh development at the Government House in Kano state

This is as the portrait of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II resurfaced at the coronation hall wall of the state government house

Meanwhile, Sanusi’s portrait was sub­sequently removed from the hall by the last administration shortly after he was removed as emir, and was replaced by the current holder, Aminu Ado Bayero

Kano state, Nigeria - Anxiety enveloped the ancient city of Kano, on Monday, July 31st, as the state government did the unthinkable.

Sunusi’s Portrait Reappears in Coronation Hall raises questions

The sudden resurfacing of the portrait of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, in Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, has generated palpable fears in the state, The Guardian reported.

The Coronation Hall in Kano state is under renovation at the moment

Prior to the development, the popular Coronation Hall, presently undergoing renovation, had the portraits of Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and his counterparts in the four emirate councils, Daily Trust reported.

Rumoured llan by Abba Gida's govt to reinstate Sanusi came to light

The development revived the rumoured plan to reinstate the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), three years after his unceremonious dethronement by the Abba Kabir Yusuf's government.

Kano govt gives reason for replacing Sunusi’s Portrait in Coronation Hall

Meanwhile, the state government said placing Sanusi’s portrait in Coronation Hall depicts the importance of the 14th Emir to the state, Daily Independent report confirmed.

The chief press secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, stated thus:

“History of the Coronation Hall is synonymous with the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, because it was built for his presentation of staff of office when he was crowned to succeed the late Ado Bayero in 2014, during the administration of Kwankwaso.

“So, traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th emir is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give Coronation Hall a facelift.”

Panic as Kano Gov Abba Gida halts salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by Ganduje

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has done the unthinkable again. This is as he ordered the state’s accountant-general to stop the salaries of 10,800 workers believed to be employed by the previous administration led by Abdullahi Ganduje.

Abdulkadir Abdusalam, the Kano state accountant-general, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Monday, June 26.

According to Abdusalam, the Kano governor has issued a directive for an investigation to establish the authenticity of the workers’ engagement and procedures to remove those illegally recruited.

