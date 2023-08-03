After weeks of speculation, the former governor of Kano state on Thursday, August 3rd emerged as the new national chairman of the ruling APC

Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru emerged as the party's national secretary

President Bola Tinubu, his vice, Kashim Shettima and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio witnessed the development in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, August 3rd, attended the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the party’s leader, arrived at the venue in the early hours of the day, to signal the start of the meeting.

Tinubu witnessed the emergence of Ganduje as APC's new national chairman. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Those present at APC's NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 3rd

A media aide to President Tinubu, D. Olusegun confirmed the development on Thursday evening, via Twitter.

Mr. Olusegun shared photos of the development and wrote;

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress which elected the former Kano State Governor, H.E Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman and former Senate spokesman, Senator @DrSRJ_ Ajibola Basiru, as National Secretary of the @OfficialAPCNg at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja."

Meanwhile, from the photos shared, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was also present at the meeting.

President Tinubu’s Wife visits Buhari in Daura, photos emerge

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, August 3rd, paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina state.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the ex-president and thank him for his fatherly support.

Mrs. Tinubu, in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

APC officially elects Ganduje as national chairman, key other officers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously elected the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its new national chairman.

According to Channels, the ruling party also elected the former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, as the new national secretary of the APC.

Ganduje and Bashiru were confirmed at the party's 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting while the meeting was underway.

Source: Legit.ng