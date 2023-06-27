The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf has taken a move to sanitise the state government payroll

This is as Governor Yusuf of Kano stopped the salaries of about 10,800 workers employed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The state accountant general is to swiftly implement the directive and ensure that all outstanding issues concerning their purported engagement are properly sorted out

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has done the unthinkable again. This is as he ordered the state’s accountant-general to stop the salaries of 10,800 workers believed to be employed by the previous administration led by Abdullahi Ganduje.

Abdulkadir Abdusalam, the Kano state accountant-general, made this disclosure while addressing journalists on Monday, June 26, The Cable reported.

Governor Yusuf has ordered the stoppage of salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by ex-Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo credit: ABBA GIDA GIDA ABBA, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Why Abba Gida stops salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by Ganduje

According to Abdusalam, the governor, Yusuf has issued a directive for an investigation to establish the authenticity of the workers’ engagement and procedures to remove those illegally recruited.

He however noted that the affected workers can continue working in their various posts until the investigation is concluded, Vanguard report added.

