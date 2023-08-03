FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his satisfaction with the second batch of ministerial nominees announced by the Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

The pragmatic and blunt Fani-Kayode took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the nominees describing them as excellent choices.

The duo of Fani-Kayode and Keyamo have backed the second ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Femi Fani-Kayode/Festus Keyamo, ESQ

He wrote:

"Congratulations to all those in both the first and second Ministerial lists of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT).

"They are all excellent choices, and I wish them the very best in their service to our great nation.

"I was a Minister 16 years ago, and I know how taxing and challenging it can be."

He urged well-meaning to pray for them as they journeyed to serve the nation and protect its citizens' interests.

Ministerial nominees: Kayemo backs Tinubu's second list

Similarly, the immediate past governor of labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, said he was pleased with the second list of ministerial nominees of President Tinubu announced by the Senate.

He wrote:

"The second batch of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT are excellent choices. Congratulations to all of them. Wishing them God’s guidance in their various assignments."

