At the red chamber on Friday, August 4th, Maryam Shetty, who was among the second batch of President Bola Tinubu's 19-man list, received a shocking news

The ministerial nomination of Shetty, a former commissioner, was withdrawn and Mairiga Mahmud, replaced her

Shetty arrived at the National Assembly and discovered her name was on Senate’s order paper, but another nominee from Kano state has been lined up to face the Senate for screening

Surprise spring on Friday, August 4th, following the ministerial screening of Maryam Shetty, a ministerial nominee from Kano state.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure replaced Maryam Shetty as a minister from Kano state. Photo credit: Dr. Maryam Shetty

Source: Twitter

How Maryam Shetty found out that President Tinubu had dropped her

In the build-up of events on Friday, at the Nigerian Senate, Shetty was at the Senate for screening when she got the news of being dropped, as a ministerial nominee and replaced.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure replaced Shetty at the National Assembly on Friday, August 4th, 2023.

Bunkure confirmed it on her Twitter page in a post and wrote,

"Today’s headline ought to read: “New appointment is given” The story would go on to describe my accomplishments and why I am perfect fit for this position. Although I can’t arrange for that, I can say congratulations!

"And facilitate with my friend and sister Dr. Maryam Shetty."

Maryam Shetty's name was on Senate’s order paper but she was replaced

According to Daily Trust, her name is on the Senate’s order paper and she was among those lined up for screening while her documents had been sent ahead.

In the end, another nominee from Kano state would face the upper legislative chamber for screening, replacing her.

Maryam reacts to the news of being dropped

Reacting to the development, Shetty wrote on ;

"Just In.

"I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdraw my ministerial nomination and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

"I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you My President!

#WeBelieve #ZeroTension

Leadership reported that no reason was adduced for the sudden replacement of Shetty, the female ministerial nominee from Kano state, whose name was sent alongside 18 others as second batch of 19 Ministerial Nominees, to the Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Tinubu finally nominates Keyamo as minister, replaces Shetty from Kano

President Bola Tinubu has sent another communication to the Senate, announcing the withdrawal of the nomination of Maryam Shetty and replacing her with Mairiga Mahmud.

In the new correspondence, the president also nominated Festus Keyamo, a former minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, to represent Delta State.

Keyamo also served as the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election.

