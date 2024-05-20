Nigerian rapper Erigga has expressed his displeasure over the distressing situation of jobs in Delta State

In a series of tweets rolled out on Elon Musk's X, the Nigerian shared that the only jobs available are to engage in fraudulent acts

He also expressed concern for the future of graduates in the state, adding that the only way is to get connected with politicians

Erhiga Agarivbie, a Nigerian rapper, has expressed annoyance with the sad employment situation in his state, Delta.

Going on Twitter to vent, the rapper shared that the job situation in the state has gotten out of hand, and youngsters are left with no choice but to engage in fraudulent activities.

Yahoo is the norm in Delta - Erigga

The rapper's Twitter post centred around odd and fraudulent jobs that young people in the state have to engage in to make ends meet.

He maintained that even those in their 50s have to lobby around "chairmen" for survival. The vawulence crooner mentioned Yahoo, prostitution, Keke, and POS attendants are the only jobs you would find in the state.

Erigga, who announced that it was better to spend on Olosho than to acquire a property in Lagos, added that the money shared by the former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, on talented young ones was not judiciously spent.

Nigerians are now acting to Erigga's post

Nigerians have been buttressing Erigga's points in his Twitter posts. See some below:

@vanessa_alumo:

"If you’ve never been to Delta state don’t even argue. The way all these things he mentioned is now like a normal lifestyle ehhhn. Raise your kids there at your own risk."

@officialugeed:

"Delta state is the worse place to raise kids. I went to Sapele and i cried. Social vices are norm. Everything is wrong in that town, Sapele, Ughelli, Ozoro, terrible places to raise kids."

@bennyskin_avenge:

"Asaba is overrated. Lagos now cheaper than asaba is getting crazy."

@lamejiroruth:

"No lie so sad the girls in delta state hate to work too. Because of the yahoo boy’s."

@teez_gram_art:

"I thank God I left asaba..I grew up there and things were very okay but mehn presently,asaba expensive pass Abuja.A very small town o."

@fabsnikki:

"Preach!!"

@segun.adegoke:

@officialmayorspeaks:

"Erriga Erriga, Spill only the truth."

Erigga blasted entitled parents

Erigga bore his thoughts on Phyna's Podacst while highlighting how entitlement comes from parents and family members.

The rapper revealed that he started raising himself at eight, so entitlement does not make sense to him.

Nigerians are now acting according to Erigga's post-disclosure, which led to mixed feelings from netizens who also voiced their opinions.

