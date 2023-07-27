Nigerians have reacted after Festus Keyamo missed out on the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu

Keyamo congratulated the 28 nominees who made President Tinubu's ministerial list on Thursday, July 27

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the 28 nominees submitted to the federal lawmakers by Tinubu

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has congratulated the 28 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo said the nominations are very well-deserved.

“So You Did Not Make the List”: Nigerians mock Keyamo for missing out on Tinubu's ministerial list. Photos Credit: Festus Keyamo, ESQ

Source: Facebook

The stated this via his Twitter handle @fkeyamo, on Thursday, July 27, after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the ministerial list submitted to the Red Chamber for screening and confirmation.

"Huge congratulations to all the ministerial nominees by the President @officialABAT; very well deserved."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians react as Festus Keyamo congratulates Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

Some Nigerians were shocked that Keyamo, who was the Chief Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council didn’t make Tinubu’s ministerial list.

A Twitter user, 'Tunde Adeparusi @Tunde_Adeparusi, wrote:

“Mr Fani-Kayode o make e ni?

"With all the barking and dirty fights on twitter? Ko daa oh!

“Man yen suffer now. Even at a point, he had to disown his Igbo children for APC to win. Ko daa o (E no good oh).

Obong of Ibadan @Obongetteh

“PEPT lawyer representing APC or Tinubu❌ They said you were not good enough the fear of dropping fakenews.

“Tinubu's ministerial list❌ They say you do not deserve it you are too damages even for Tinubu's standard.”

Emeodi Mba @EmodiMba

“Don't mind people laughing at you, as they're not aware that your name is on the second batch.

“The incoming minister of podium reporter!”

Izuchukwu Sixtus @Izusixtus

"Justice for @fkeyamo, you literally fought dirty with people enough to be ur kids here, became a propagandist for them, but they just decided to pay you this way. That's not good my elder brother"

Obong of Ibadan @Obongetteh

"So you and @realFFK did not make the list who will now be minister of fakenews and minister of food"

The Unbroken @toideve

"Your name is missing! I had to put on my binoculars looking keenly for your name.

Sulaimon @adeshtech

"There is no way our honorable SAN is not on this list. Oh, may be BAT intended to make him a minister of state, but since he said it's illegal, Baba removed his name @Abu_Yaaseer

Chukwuemeka @real_onuoha

" just go through this baby steps of pain", your name de for second batch

Ministerial List: Full List of 28 Nominees President Tinubu Sends to Senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of some former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 28 list sent to the Senate included four former governors and four women, according to Dele Alake, a member of the presidential transition committee.

Tinubu's Ministerial Nominees: Wike, Edun, Oyetola, El-Rufai, Adelabu, Edu, Others Reportedly Make List

A fresh report has indicated that the immediate past governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, have made it to the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

The report by Vanguard further stated that the president will today. Thursday, July 27, send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, barring any last-minute change.

“Appeasing a snake in a palace”: Shehu Sani reacts as Senate announces Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

Source: Legit.ng