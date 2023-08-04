President Tinubu has finally nominated Festus Keyamo, the former minister of state for labour and productivity under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has sent another communication to the Senate, announcing the withdrawal of the nomination of Maryam Shetty and replacing her with Mairiga Mahmud.

In the new correspondence, the president also nominated Festus Keyamo, a former minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, to represent Delta State.

Keyamo also served as the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council in the build-up to the February 25 presidential election.

The development was announced by Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, during the plenary on Friday, August 4.

The nomination of Shetty generated mixed reactions on social media when her name was first read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, August 2, by the Senate president when the president sent the second batch of the nominees.

Mairiga Mahmud, the new ministerial nominee from Kano, served as the Kano State commissioner for higher education under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during his second term in office.

Incidentally, Ganduje on Thursday, August 3, was elected as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 12th national convention of the ruling party in Abuja.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, submitted names of 28 ministerial nominees and, on Wednesday, submitted its second batch. With the nomination of Keyamo, the total number of the ministerial nominees are 48.

