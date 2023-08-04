Senator Shehu Sani said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the first group to endorse every rigged election in the region

The former federal lawmaker said ECOWAS are always quick to prepare their election bulky results

Sani ECOWAS don't only endorse but also commend and congratulate rigged elections in West Africa

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has revealed the group that is first to endorse and congratulate every rigged election in West Africa.

Sani said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is the first group to congratulate and endorse every rigged election in the West Africa region. preparing

Shehu Sani says ECOWAS is the first group to endorse rigged election Photo Credits: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

In a post on his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said ECOWAS don’t waste time preparing their report after every election.

“The first group that will approve, endorse, commend and congratulate every rigged election in West Africa is ECOWAS. They don’t waste time to prepare bulky reports like the EU.”

