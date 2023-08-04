A strong prediction about the outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal has been made

A top Nigerian lawyer and SDP presidential candidate maintained that the outcome of this year's tribunal's verdict is easily predictable

Adewole Adebayo acknowledged that the petitions submitted by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP lacked merit and are poorly presented

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo has spoken concerning the possible outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT)'s judgement.

"Atiku, Obi's petition lack merit", SDP presidential candidate says

SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo speaks on the outcome of the presidential tribunal. Photo credit: @Pres_Adebayo, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The SDP candidate disclosed on Twitter that the 2023 election petition is one of the easiest to dispense with, since the year 1999.

Stating the obvious, he acknowledged that the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lacked merit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Describing the APC's suit as a 'half-hearted petition', Adebayo, however, urged the opposition parties to prepare for the 2027 general elections.

"This year's election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well-established precedents. Obi/ Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC.

"These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. APP's half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections," he stated.

Nigerians react to Adewole Adebayo ESQ's position on tribunal's verdict

Nigerians took to the comment section of the lawyer-turned-politician's page and reacted to his assertion. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@rilwan_ola01 tweeted:

"This man said APP instead of APM. He’s not informed about the reality . This man is aggressively competing with keyamo to take the job of SSA on Twitter . Shame."

@diplosoft tweeted:

"Its the truth but their supporters won't listen to reasoning so let them enjoy thier fantasy while it lasts."

@daprince4lif tweeted:

"Upon all your hustle ordinary Junior Minister or even SSA.. you couldn’t get. By next year you will be the one explaining to people that you were once a Presidential candidate. Still no evidence. Shalom."

@yusbam92 tweeted:

"Aremu doing this to gaunor what??? Cuz I don't see what concern you and petitions written by the mentioned parties. Or are u saying you would have presented the case in better way if it had been awarded to you?

@Abbaskolasanusi tweeted:

"It is an academic exercise with a very weak evidence."

@Momopee2 tweeted:

"That the truth they don't want to hear."

Tribunal reserves judgement in Peter Obi’s petition challenging Tinubu's victory

The presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment on the petition of Labour Party (LP), Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The five-member justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, August 1, said the court will communicate the judgement date to the parties.

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed filed a petition seeking the sack of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng