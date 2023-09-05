A lawyer, Edmonton Harvey Specter, has predicted the outcome of the presidential election tribunal's judgement

Edmonton said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi focused too much on technicalities than substance in their petitions against President Bola Tinubu

He said the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will declare President Tinubu the winner in an unanimous decision

A prominent lawyer, Edmonton Harvey Specter has predicted the presidential candidate who the election tribunal will declare the winner on Wednesday, September 6.

Edmonton said Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) focused more on technicalities than substance.

Prominent lawyer, Edmonton Harvey Specter said the tribunal will declare Tinubu as the winner Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Atiku Abubakar/ Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Atiku, Obi focus on technicalities than substance

In a post shared via his X page (Twitter) @oddy4real, he said Obi, who called 3rd is asking the court to disqualify President Bola Tinubu and either make him President or declare a rerun without filing a petition against Atiku, who came second.

He further explained that the quest to get President Tinubu disqualified on the grounds of Perjury, Conviction of a criminal offence and others are not strong enough reasons to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

“Perjury is a criminal offence but is not a ground to disqualify him. If you want to prosecute him for it, you wait until he is no longer President.

“The ado about the 25% Abuja is straightforward and I fully expect the Court of Appeal to rule against the Petitioners.”

Speaking on Atiku’s chances at the tribunal, the lawyer said the former vice president tried to argue substance but didn’t think he did enough to prove the Irregularities were sufficient to affect the entire outcome of the election.

Tribunal will declare Tinubu the winner

Edmonton said the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will declare President Tinubu the winner in an unanimous decision

“My take is; PEPT rules for President Tinubu in an unanimous decision tomorrow. I am happy to chew crow if wrong.”

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Presidential tribunal: Full list of judges

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commenced pre-hearing on Monday, May 8, for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle could change the course of the election dispute.

The court pre-hearing resumed with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

Outcomes of presidential election petitions since 1999

Petitions have been filed after every presidential election since the return of democracy in Nigeria, except in 2015 when the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan lost and didn’t contest the election outcome.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) announced Wednesday, September 6, as the judgment date for petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

3 Petitions against Tinubu as tribunal announces judgement date

The Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023. According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng