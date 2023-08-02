Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, has maintained that the 2023 elections recorded many positive outcomes

He stated this at the Post Election Review of the 2023 General Elections with Media Stakeholders in Lagos

The chairman admitted that despite the challenges during the last elections, there would be continuous improvement by the commission in the conduct of elections nationwide

Lagos state, Nigeria - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has nothing to hide regarding the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 2nd, at a meeting with media stakeholders in Lagos during a review of the 2023 polls, The Cable reported.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the 2023 elections recorded many positive outcomes. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman speaks on the 2023 general elections

According to Yakubu, the elections recorded many positives despite the challenges encountered.

The INEC chairman noted further that there would be continuous improvements in future elections, Premium Times reported.

“This is an opportunity for the media executives in their various organisations to tell us what you have seen and how we can continue to improve on the electoral process in the future,” he said.

“I want to assure you that the commission will not hide any document from anybody and will make available any document that they have requested,” he added.

