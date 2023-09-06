Supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called the Obidients, have been urged to storm the streets of Abuja

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, made the call ahead of today's presidential election tribunal judgement

Charly Boy called on Obidients to occupy the streets surrounding the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) court

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the OUR MUMU DON DO, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has called on supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to storm the streets of Abuja by 6 a.m. ahead of today’s election tribunal’s judgement.

Charly Boy urged the Obidients not to be scared as they occupied streets surrounding the courthouse to retrieve their “stolen future”.

Charly Boy urges Obidients to occupy streets of Abuja ahead of tribunal's judgement. Photo Credit:@AreaFada1

Source: UGC

He stated this via his X (Twitter) page, @AreaFada1, on Tuesday, September 5.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Fellow Obidient’s,

"Anyhow, we must occupy all the streets of Abuja before 6am. We will start with all the streets surrounding court house.

Nobody is dying tomorrow, we know about their scare tactics.

We must retrieve our stolen future from these criminals or be ready to face the most horrific hardship ever.

There is nothing to fear, most of us are already down because of dis seasoned criminals in power. We must show dem say our Mumu don Belleful us. Der fathers."

Labour Party raises concerns ahead of tribunal judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) raised concerns ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement issued via Twitter page @NgLabour, said the LP is shocked by an unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, praising President Bola Tinubu and his counsels.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgement

The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Atiku speaks ahead of tribunal judgement

Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has spoken about his expectations ahead of the presidential tribunal’s judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

Atiku and his party have filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu speaks on his fate in presidential tribunal judgment

President Bola Tinubu said 'no shaking' about Wednesday, September 6, a day set by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deliver verdict on various petitions against him.

Speaking for the President, Aguri Ngelale, the spokesperson to Tinubu, said the president was "not worried" about the outcome of Wednesday's judgment.

Source: Legit.ng