FCT, Abuja - A past tweet of a 46-year-old Nigerian man who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu as minister has triggered reactions on social media.

Bosun Tijani, the chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of CcHub, was on Wednesday, August 2, among the second batch of ministerial nominees unveiled for screening by President Tinubu, The Punch reported.

Bosun Tijani, a tech expert, is a ministerial nominee. Photo credit:'Bosun Tijani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari

Ministerial List: How Bosun Tijani derided APC's Muhammadu Buhari

However, by Thursday, August 3, 2023, an old tweet he made resurfaced, and even caused Bashir Ahmad, the ex-Special Assistant on Digital Communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, to aim a dig at the ministerial nominee.

Tijani in the tweet declared that Buhari is not qualified to lead a nation like Nigeria. Tinubu, Buhari and Ahmed are all chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ogun-born technocrat had written on April 19, 2020:

“The honest men and women around Buhari should help us understand why they will give their lives for a sick and disconnected man to rule Nigeria. At all cost. Please explain how Buhari is qualified to lead a nation like Nigeria. Please help us understand.”

Quote-tweeting the post on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Ahmad wrote:

“Congratulations and welcome onboard the healthiest, connected, and qualified one. I hope the President will assign at least 2/3 of the ministries for you since you already know the button that needs to be pressed to get everything fixed in this country. I am optimistic that all our lingering challenges will be addressed the minute you are inaugurated as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Other internet users shared their views after sighting the old tweet.

See some other reactions below:

@keish2o wrote:

"This guy will definitely be kept on his toes. One wrong move and he will understand that leadership isn't a walk in the park."

@ow_lac said:

"History does not forget."

Nnamdi Gabriel commented:

"So even well known Buhari-haters made it to the Usurper's cabinet!? It is only a matter of time before the likes of @BashirAhmaad et al become Obidient."

President Tinubu sends 19 new ministerial nominees to Senate

