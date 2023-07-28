Amid the litigations connected with the February 2023 presidential election, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reiterated that a rerun may not happen

Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, said "many forces" are behind an alleged anti-rerun move

The religious leader warned people against twisting his prophecies, as he is not in the business of promoting controversies

FCT, Abuja - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked Nigerians to stop painting his prophecy in a bad light.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Friday, July 28, citizens have been misinterpreting his prophecy on a possible rerun election in Nigeria.

Tribunal: 'Why it would be difficult to organise a rerun', Primate Ayodele speaks

Recall Primate Ayodele earlier revealed that he foresees a rerun of the 2023 presidential election, but adds that forces behind the election results will stand firmly against it.

Providing clarity to his words via a video shared on his official Twitter handle, Primate Ayodele said only "God's divine intervention" will defeat "the powers that be" in their alleged quest to thwart a repeat election.

He said:

"People should stop painting my prophecy in such a way that it would be causing some kind of controversy. What I said, I stand by it, I am not changing anything, but you people are misinterpreting the prophecy.

"I said, and quote me very properly, that, what I see is to say, 'let there be rerun'. But the powers that be would begin to fight that word of rerun, and to do rerun would be difficult.

"They will find it difficult to do rerun, except opposition begins to take it up in another dimension."

The cleric explained that the opposition would be averse to rerun because the ruling party "would stand technically, financially, and spiritually against it except (for) God's divine intervention."

Legit.ng reports that opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are currently in court challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

“Only God can remove him”, Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to Tribunal under Tinubu’s presidency

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele, on Wednesday, July 5th, urged the presidential election petition tribunal to consider a rerun.

Ayodele said a rerun or fresh presidential election would restore the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The man of God disclosed that the present government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will frustrate every plan of the election tribunal to make a judgment against it.

