Following the threat of war, the Economic Community of West African States is holding an emergency meeting in Abuja

Eleven countries in West Africa are present, while the seats of four others remain conspicuously empty

ECOWAS recently gave the Niger Republic coup plotters a week to restore democratic order or face military action

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Military chiefs from some West African countries have arrived at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja for a high-power delegation meeting over the current activities of military juntas in the Niger Republic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) emergency gathering is being chairman of the military chiefs, Gen. Christopher Musa.

ECOWAS military chiefs hold emergency meeting over Niger coup d’état. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

However, Daily Trust reports that the seats reserved for Mali, Guinea Bissau, Niger, and Burkina Faso military chiefs are presently unoccupied as they appear to have ignored the meeting.

Present at the meeting are the military chiefs of Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Gambia, Cote’Divoire, Cabo Verde and the Republic of Benin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

ECOWAS had on Sunday given the Niger Republic coup plotters a one-week ultimatum to restore democratic order in the country or risk military action.

Source: Legit.ng