The much-anticipated President Bola Tinubu list of ministerial nominees made up of 28 persons has finally been sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Thursday, July 27

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president, brought the list while the plenary was underway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally unveiled his ministerial list, sending waves of excitement and curiosity throughout the nation.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read out the names of Tinubu's nominees during the Thursday, July 27, plenary, Channels TV report confirmed.

States of origin of President Tinubu's nominees unveiled

TheCable analysed the list of nominees, matching them with their states of origin.

According to section 147(3) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, the “President shall appoint at least one Minister from each state, who shall be an indigene of such State.”

While historical differences exist on how many ministers come from each state, the constitution says “at least one” from each state.

In view of the above assertion, this article presents a list of the nominated ministers and their states below:

Names State

Abubakar Momoh (Edo) Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi) Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina) Hanatu Musawa (Kastina) Uche Nnaji (Enugu) Betta Edu (Cross River) Doris Uzoka (Imo) David Umahi (Ebonyi) Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Mohamed Badaru (Jigawa) Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom) Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) Stella Okotete (Delta) Uju Ohaneye (Anambra) Bello Mohammed Goronyo (Sokoto) Dele Alake (Ekiti) Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara) Mohammed Idris (Niger) Olawale Edun (Ogun) Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa) Ali Pate (Bauchi) Joseph Utsev (Benue) Abubakar Kyari (Borno) John Enoh (Cross River) Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba)

It is expected that President Tinubu will send a supplementary list to the Senate to meet up with necessary constitutional requirements.

