List of States that Produced 2 Ministers During Buhari's Administration
Former President Muhammadu Buhari assigned portfolios to his 44 ministers during his second term in office in 2019.
As reported by Premium Times, out of the 44 appointed ministers, seven states were assigned more than one minister.
According to Vanguard, below are the names of the ministers, states and portfolios:
Anambra state got 2 ministers
Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister Labour and Employment
Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of State, Environment
Buhari appointed 2 ministers from Bauchi state
Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education
Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry
2 ministers were appointed from Edo state
Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health
Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget
Kaduna state also produced 2 ministers
Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance
Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – Minister of Environment
Buhari appointed 2 ministers from Kano state
Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence
Kwara state indigenes were appointed ministers by Buhari
Lai Mohammed – Kwara State – Minister of Information and Culture
Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State – Minister of State, Transportation
Lagos state got 2 ministerial slot
Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State – Minister of Works and Housing
Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State – Minister of State for Health
