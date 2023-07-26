Former President Muhammadu Buhari assigned portfolios to his 44 ministers during his second term in office in 2019.

As reported by Premium Times, out of the 44 appointed ministers, seven states were assigned more than one minister.

Anambra, Lagos and other states produced 2 ministers during Buhari's administration. Photo Credits: Muhammadu Buhari/ Hon Chris Ngige/Babatunde Raji fashola/Ebele Chukwujekwu

According to Vanguard, below are the names of the ministers, states and portfolios:

Anambra state got 2 ministers

Chris Ngige – Anambra State – Minister Labour and Employment

Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra State – Minister of State, Environment

Buhari appointed 2 ministers from Bauchi state

Adamu Adamu — Bauchi State – Minister of Education

Ambassador Maryam Katagum – Bauchi State – Minister of State Industry

2 ministers were appointed from Edo state

Osagie Ehanire — Edo State – Minister of Health

Clement Ike – Edo State — Minister of State for Budget

Kaduna state also produced 2 ministers

Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna State – Minister of Finance

Muhammad Mahmood – Kaduna State – Minister of Environment

Buhari appointed 2 ministers from Kano state

Sabo Nanono – Kano State – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Bashir Salihi Magashi – Kano State – Minister of Defence

Kwara state indigenes were appointed ministers by Buhari

Lai Mohammed – Kwara State – Minister of Information and Culture

Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara State – Minister of State, Transportation

Lagos state got 2 ministerial slot

Babatunde Fashola – Lagos State – Minister of Works and Housing

Adeleke Mamora – Lagos State – Minister of State for Health

