A mild drama ensued during the ongoing screening of ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A ministerial nominee, Dele Alake was asked to recite the second stanza of the national anthem by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, however, objected to the move stating that Mwadkwom chose party politics over the custom of the screening

FCT, Abuja - Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom, asked Dele Alake, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu to recite the second stanza of the national anthem during the ongoing screening at the Senate.

Mwadkwom said Alake, who will be the image maker if appointed as information minister by President Tinubu should be conversant with Nigeria’s national anthem, Vanguard reported.

Drama as Senator Asks President Dele Alake to recite 2nd stanza of the national anthem. Photo Credit: Willy Ibimina Jim-george/ Nigerian Senate

He said:

“Somebody that will be the image maker if you are eventually appointed by the President as information minister of the country. We know that out of patriotism, we are supposed to be conversant with our national anthem. Mr. President if you allow me, I will ask the nominee to recite the second stanza of the national anthem.”

But, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele raised a point of order by stating that the question was irrelevant as he quoted a section of the rule book of the house.

Bamidele said Mwadkwom chose party politics over the custom of the screening.

