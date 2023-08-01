President Bola Tinubu forwarded the names of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, for screening.

The Red Chamber subsequently suspended its annual recess and commenced screening the ministerial nominees.

However, some of the nominees by President Tinubu can be considered political godfathers in their respective states.

The nominees are listed below:

Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai was a two-term governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023. He had earlier served as minister of the federal capital territory under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is considered to be building his godfatherism as he ensured his candidate, Uba Sani, emerged the victor in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Nyesom Wike

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, served the state for a two-term between 2015 and 2023. Like El-Rufai, Wike was also a former minister of state for education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike is believed to be building his godfatherism empire following the outcome of the 2023 presidential and governorship election in the state. His preferred candidate succeeded him, and many of his commissioners have been reappointed.

He is one of the opposition members (a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) that President Tinubu has reached out to to work with him.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election was one of the politicians suspected of building a godfatherism empire in Kano.

Kwankwaso defeated the ruling APC candidate during Kano's March 18 governorship election, using his preferred guber candidate. His candidates also won the majority of the legislative seats at the state and national assemblies.

Like Wike, Kwankwaso was reported to have entered into negotiation with President Tinubu ahead of his swearing-in in France and will likely be a minister under the ruling party.

