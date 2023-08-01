FCT, Abuja - The former boss of NEXIM bank and ministerial nominee from Delta State, Stella Oketette, has been refused screening by the Senate for alleged forgery.

As reported by Vanguard, Oketette was enlisted among two other nominees; Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa – Katsina State and Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji – Enugu State, whose credentials are being questioned by the red chambers.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the issues of nominees with questionable credentials would be addressed at the confirmation hearing. Photo Credit: Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa/Stella Oketette/Uche Nnaji

Senate President Godswill Akpabio noted that the special cases bordering on forgery and other illegalities would be addressed at the confirmation stage.

Meanwhile, the major highlight of the ministerial screening on Monday, July 31, was the session of ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not regret nominating him.

The Rivers State nominee said:

"I can assure you that if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me."

Wike noted that he executed and commissioned a series of capital projects across Rivers State when he served as governor, making him the best fit to serve in whatever capacity he is being assigned to.

