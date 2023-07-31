Islamic scholars are not pleased with President Bola Tinubu's nomination of Nasir El-Rufai as a minister

Sheikh Sidi Ali urged Tinubu to remove the former Kaduna state governor's name from the ministerial list over his "discrimination against the Almajiri system of education”

The cleric noted that if Tinubu wants to succeed as president, El-Rufai's name should be quickly withdrawn from the list and replaced with a better, qualified and detribalized Nigerian

A coalition of Quranic Reciters, memorizers and learners has rejected former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister, urging the Nigerian Senate and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to yank his name off the list.

Islamic cleric questions El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination ahead of senate screening and confirmation. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Why El-Rufai should not be minister, Islamic scholars give reason

The former governor’s name is among the 28 nominees Tinubu submitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation, slated for Monday, July 31.

But at a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, July 28, the director of education for the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sheikh Sidi Ali, appealed to Tinubu to remove El-Rufai’s name from the list, Daily Trust reported.

According to the cleric, appointing El-Rufai as a minister is repugnant to natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

He insisted that El-Rufai’s name should be removed in the interest of justice, peace, harmony and development of the country, The Sun added.

“We have made so many pleas to President Tinubu to be wary of El-Rufai and his likes who do not want to support learning and memorization of the Quran. We are surprised to see the name of El-Rufai among his ministerial list. If the President wants to succeed he should quickly withdraw his name and replace him with a better, qualified and detribalized Nigerian who will not discriminate against Almajiri System of education.”

Source: Legit.ng