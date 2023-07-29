Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was nominated as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

El-Rufai's name came as a surprise to some Nigerians who have watched the former governor say it is unfair for him to return as a minister 20 years after serving as FCT minister

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read out the names of the 28 ministerial nominees on Thursday, July 27

An old video of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is currently trending on social media for saying it is unfair to return as minister 20 years after serving as FCT minister.

As reported by Daily Trust, in the viral video, El-Rufai was discussing with some unidentified people in the Hausa language.

El-Rufai was FCT minister between 2003 to 2007

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, submitted El-Rufai’s name and 27 others as ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

This is coming 17 years after El-Rufai left Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

The former governor served as FCT minister at the age of 43, from 2003 to 2007 under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

“You became a minister at forty-three and after twenty years then you become a minister at sixty-three? What of your children and younger brothers? Will they not become ministers? Is the position meant for you alone? I don’t like this. Let go of this topic.

“Thank God I was lucky that I became Minister of Abuja when I was forty-three-old. Next year I will clock sixty-three. Then I will go back. So, nobody among my younger brothers and children is capable of becoming a minister? You fail when you fail to train those to succeed you. I have trained a lot of people who are capable of succeeding in many areas.”

