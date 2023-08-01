The Nigerian Senate continued the screening of ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, August 1.

Former Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, was asked to "take a bow and leave" during his screening as a minister

’Take a bow and leave’ is a term used by lawmakers to accord respect and honour to former colleagues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has cleared former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers asked Umahi, who represents Ebonyi South in the National Assembly to ’take a bow and leave,’ The Punch reported.

Earlier, the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, had reminded his colleagues of the Order 52 of the Senate Standing Orders

"…shall not read his speech except if he is moving for a bill or motion.”

Akpabio said:

“When a senator appears before the Senate, he shall not read his achievement.

“When a senator is a principal officer, he shall appear, take a bow and resume back to his seat until the day he is sworn into office.”

Umahi thanked President Bola Tinubu for nominating him and the entire leadership of the 10th Senate for their cooperation and the working relationship he has enjoyed.

After taking a bow before the Senate, Umahi went back to his seat.

