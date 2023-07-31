All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state has received decampees from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda among other party stakeholders thanked the NNPC decampees for their support

The APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, assured to carry them along to move the party to the next level.

- The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state has recorded a major win as it received the State and Local Government Executive Members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), who decamped to the ruling party.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, State APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Aliyu among other party stakeholders received the decampees led by Sen. Abdullahi Yandoma.

NNPP disbands structure, decamps to APC in Katsina. Photo Credit: @Miqdad_Jnr

Isah Miqdad, Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Governor, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @Miqdad_Jnr.

According to the statement, Radda said that the APC is aware of the support the decampees gave to its success despite the challenges they encountered from the NNPP stakeholders.

The governor disclosed that:

“The decampees have decided to join the APC without any conditions but rather based on the competency of the APC candidates and the party's commitment to move the State forward.”

Earlier, the former NNPP Chairman, Alhaji Sani Liti Yan Kwani, and Senator Abdullahi Yandoma assured to provide all the needed support and cooperation to achieve the desired political success of the ruling APC.

