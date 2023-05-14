Former Bauchi senatorial candidate, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba has dumped the SDP and returned to the ruling APC

The former House of Representatives member announced his resignation from the SDP on Saturday, May 13 in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA

The lawmaker represented the Katagum federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2015 – 2019 under the platform of the ruling APC but later dumped the party for SDP

The Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba popularly known as ‘IMBA’ has dumped the SDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker contested to represent Bauchi North District in the 2023 general election.

The former House of Representatives member who represented Katagum Federal Constituency, between 2015 – 2019 under the banner of the APC, made this move after he failed to achieve his Senatorial ambition in the last general elections, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Baba ‘IMBA’ has defected to the ruling APC after losing the senatorial bid in Bauchi. Photo credit: Ibrahim Adamu Katagum

Source: Facebook

Why he resigned from SDP

The northern politician announced his resignation from the SDP on Saturday, May 13, in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA, The SUN report added.

He was simultaneously received by the APC chairman of the Nasarawa Bakin Kasuwa ward in Azare, Katagum LGA, Malam Adamu Abubakar.

Why he returned to the APC

The politician who had irreconcilable problems with the APC Leadership prior to the 2019 general elections, dumped it and joined the SDP under which he contested but lost the election.

IMBA said that he is backpedalling into the APC to join its reinvigoration for its betterment and Nigeria in general, having once been an insider.

He said,

“The main reason for my coming back into the APC is to partake in rectifying some of the anomalies in the party while placing it on a sound footing ahead of forthcoming elections in the future.Some APC members in Bauchi have different reasons for leaving the party, some were annoyed by acts of omission, especially during and after the party primaries.This is the major reason some of us decided to stage a come back into the APC in order to revive the party.”

