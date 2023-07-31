The Labour Party in Oyo state has lost its governorship candidate, Tawfiq Akinwale, to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Akinwale said the leadership of the Labour Party in Oyo state lacks the focus to bring the desired change he wants for the people

He said he decided to pitch his tent with the APC because the party shares his commitment to progress, unity, and purposeful leadership

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Tawfiq Akinwale has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinwale said he decided to join the APC because of the lack of focus within the Labour Party, Vanguard reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 30, Akinwale said he believes the APC “will provide the ideal platform to effectively address the challenges facing Oyo State as an opposition and to champion a progressive agenda for the betterment of its citizens.”

Why Akinwale decided to dump Labour Party for APC

He explained that the current leadership of the Labour Party in Oyo state cannot bring the desired change he wants for the people.

The statement partially reads:

“Throughout my campaign, I witnessed the earnest desire of the people of Oyo State for positive change and meaningful development. It became increasingly apparent that such change could not be effectively achieved under the current leadership of the Labour Party in the State.”

“Therefore, after careful consideration, I have decided to join the All Progressives Congress, a party that shares my commitment to progress, unity, and purposeful leadership.”

