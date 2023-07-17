Governor Hope Uzodimma's re-election bid is gradually gaining momentum ahead of the crucial 2023 off-cycle gubernatorial polls

It was gathered that Jerry Alagbaoso, a former House of Representative member, has joined forces with the APC from the PDP

Alabaoso was unveiled at the government house in Owerri, the state capital before the leaders of the APC in the State

Imo, Owerri - Ahead of the crucial gubernatorial elections in Imo State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by a former House of Representative member, Jerry Alagbaoso, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, July 17, it was gathered that about 5,000 followers of the former lawmaker also defected from the PDP to APC.

The unveiling of a former House of Reps member, Jerry Alagbaoso, who defected from the PDP to the APC. Photo Credit: Gov Hope Uzodimma Media

Alagbaoso, a former Reps member representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and a host of others individually and openly testified to the remarkable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma and promised to contribute their quota to the ongoing development in the State while collapsing all of their structures for the Governor to achieve victory at the Nov. 11 governorship election.

Alagbaoso hails Gov Uzodimma

According to Alagbaoso, Governor Uzodimma has shown capacity in the development of the State and as the major leader in the Southeast.

He acknowledged the infrastructural revolution in the State and the newly constructed Orlu/Owerri road.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who was ably represented by his deputy Prof Placid Njoku in his address, assured them that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is always open to receiving as many Imolites as possible to enable a collaborative effort for the actualization of a better Imo State.

He also called on all Imo sons and daughters, irrespective of party affiliation, to join hands to create prosperity for Ndi Imo.

Imo 2023: Defection hits PDP as top members swap to APC

Similarly, the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is becoming formidable ahead of the crucial off-cycle gubernatorial polls.

On Monday, June 19, the ruling party received defectors from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They were received by the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, at the Imo State House in Owerri, the state capital.

