Katsina state - In the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration, Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina state, has declared a one-week holiday for Primary and Secondary School students in the state.

The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Ya’u Jibrin, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, Leadership reported.

According to the statement, the Sallah break will commence from Monday, June 26 June to Monday, July 3

However, all boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday, July 2

“That approval has been given for a one-week Sallah break to all Public, Community and Private Schools across the State with effect from Monday 26th June to Monday 3rd July 2023.”

In a similar story, Legit.ng had reported that the Kano State Ministry of Education has announced the Eid-el Kabir Sallah Break for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

The break will commence on Friday, June 23, according to a statement released by the Director of Publication and Enlightenment in the Ministry of Education, Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf.

Sultan finally announces date for Eid Al-Adha 2023 in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Wednesday, June 28, as the day of Eid Al-Adha 1444 AH/2023.

The Sultan, who is the President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, through Sultanate Council Sokoto, made the announcement on Sunday night, June 18, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that when the federal government declares a public holiday through the Ministry of Interior, it means schools, businesses, banks, and government offices will be closed on such day.

Eid-el-Kabir is expected to be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, making both days public holidays.

The remaining public holidays Nigerians will celebrate in 2023 are listed in this article.

