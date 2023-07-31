Amid the cases filed by the opposition at the election tribunal, President Bola Tinubu has received an assurance over his 'mandate'

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said the Supreme Court will not overturn Tinubu's presidency

Analysts at the corporation predicted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) would be more terrific in the next poll

FCT, Abuja - The victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be overturned by the Supreme Court.

Business Day reported that analysts at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) made this prediction.

Supreme Court won't overturn Bola Tinubu's presidency, Economist Intelligence Unit has predicted.

EIU does not expect result of 2023 presidential election to be overturned

This Day newspaper also reported on the EIU's latest prediction.

The corporation had predicted Tinubu's victory in the 2023 election.

The EIU said:

“Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, won the February presidential election with only 36.6 percent of the vote.

"The result is being contested in court, but EIU does not expect it to be overturned."

The analysts noted that “frustration with the two-party system was made evident by support for Peter Obi of the fringe Labour Party (LP) in the presidential election", predicting that the former Anambra state governor will be a formidable force by 2027.

They said:

“Backed by unions, he will undoubtedly build the party’s profile and become a more formidable force ahead of the next election, in 2027."

