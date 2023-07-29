Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will decide the fate of Nyesom Wike after he was nominated as a minster by President Bola Ahmed

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said consultations were already in progress on the Wike's issue

Damagum disclosed that the PDP will meet on Monday, July 31, to take a definite position on the ministerial nomination of Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the nomination of former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said the party will take a definite decision on the nomination of Wike.

PDP will meet on Monday, July 31, to decide Nyesom Wike’s fate as Tinubu's ministerial nominee. Photo Credit:Nuru Shehu Jos/ Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Damagum, who disclosed this over the phone to The Nation, on Friday, July 28, added that consultation was already in progress on the Wike issue.

“We are already consulting with the PDP Governors Forum on the matter and the National Working Committee (NWC) will be meeting on Monday to take a definite position on it.”

He denied allegations that the PDP has gone to bed since the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

“There is no lull in the PDP like you said, just because you have not seen us moving to the streets. Consultations are ongoing with key stakeholders.

“Among those we are consulting with are state chairmen, the PDP Governors Forum, past National Chairmen and a select group of PDP elders.

“We are also meeting with the leadership of the PDP Youth organ next week. So we have not been idle as some people might think.”

