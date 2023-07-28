The leadership of the Senate has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's nominees for ministerial positions will begin to be screened on Monday, July 31.

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, disclosed on Thursday, July 27, that the Red Chamber has suspended all its planned activities to begin screening the ministerial nominees immediately, The Punch reported.

Adaramodu made the disclosure shortly after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the names of the 28 nominees President Tinubu forwarded to the lawmakers on Thursday.

According to Adaramodu:

“Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees."

The Senate spokesperson further disclosed that the lawmakers had suspended their planned vacation for the screening exercise, adding that the nominees will be allocated some time to speak.

He further disclosed that the screening exercise would commence at 11 am, expressing the readiness of the lawmakers to screen the nominees with no limitation of hours.

The lawmaker stressed that the house would give enough time for the nominees to reveal their blueprints to Nigerians, adding that they would be screened in the presence of Nigerians.

The Senate received the much-awaited ministerial list on Thursday from the presidency and it was read on the floor during its plenary on same day.

Source: Legit.ng